APM Terminals marks opening of second terminal at MedPort Tangier

APM Terminals second terminal in Morocco, MedPort Tangier was inaugurated this week. Part of the Tanger Med Port complex, it has an annual capacity of 5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalents).

With this new capacity, Morocco is establishing itself as one of the most important transshipment locations in the world. Tanger Med Port is already ranked as the leading African port and is amongst the world’s top 50 container ports due to its prime location along key trade lanes and increasing cargo flows, to and from Africa.

The construction of the state-of-the-art APM Terminals MedPort Tangier facility took two years and a total investment of USD 800m. This new transshipment terminal is designed, constructed and operated by APM Terminals, and will join existing hub facilities servicing Maersk and its partners. Built utilizing the latest technology, the terminal is set to be one of the most efficient and safest in the world.

Morten H. Engelstoft, Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals commented: “APM Terminals has a long-term relationship with Morocco and we are proud to be operating the second container terminal in the Tanger Med Port complex. APM Terminals MedPort Tangier is a key junction in our global network allowing us to serve our customers better and further facilitate global trade.”

The new facility will support Tanger Med Port to increase its annual throughput capacity to nine million TEUs, helping to improve Moroccan connectivity and further support global trade.

Morocco has seen GDP growth of 4.1% and has a positive outlook for containerized imports and exports with significant growth expected in the years to come. Approximately 200 cargo vessels pass through the Strait of Gibraltar daily, with major liner services linking Asia, Europe, the Americas and Africa. With a quay length of 1,200 meters and a draft of 16 to 18 metres, APM Terminals MedPort Tangier is able to facilitate the largest vessels.

APM Terminals MedPort Tangier is the second transhipment terminal established in the Tanger Med Port Complex. This unique facility is one of the most technologically advanced terminals in Africa and the world. With a capacity of 5 million TEUs, the terminal is well positioned to improve Morocco’s connectivity and serve its economy

Source: APM Terminals