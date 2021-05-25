APM Terminals Mumbai Seeks to Improve Efficiency and Customer Experience with Implementation of Navis N4

Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced that APM Terminals successfully completed the latest implementation of N4 within its network of terminals – at the APMT Mumbai location. Also known as Gateway Terminals India (GTI), the facility joins the more than 30 other APMT sites leveraging N4 as the standard TOS and with the system in place, GTI is better equipped to provide significant enhancements in the interactive tools available to its customers while simultaneously driving efficiencies.

“The implementation of Navis N4 3.8 at GTI Mumbai was long overdue and a welcome milestone. The partnership between APM Terminals and Navis resulted in a virtually trouble-free implementation that will elevate our Mumbai terminal,” said Patrick Heilig, Head of Terminal Operations Systems at APMT. “By adopting our standard TOS GTI will gain numerous long-term advantages. It enables the sharing of best practices for improved efficiency; a foundation for deploying Navis’ advanced modules such as PrimeRoute; the development of in-house expertise that understands our customers and our business; centralized monitoring and support; and faster, cost-effective global development of front-end applications for customers.”

Located in the Nhava Sheva’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port, across the bay of Mumbai, GTI Mumbai is India’s busiest container terminal, handling more than 2 million TEUs annually. The implementation of N4 opens the door to new benefits including:

Better Visibility and Data Exchange: The implementation of N4 will enable a host of improved interfaces to help customers better engage with the terminal – including greater visibility into container tracking as well as truck turn times to enable better planning for container pick-up/drop-off. GTI Mumbai will also have the ability to share its data at the container level, via its API products, providing live information feeds to customers to support improved, real-time decision making.

Advanced Global Monitoring: N4 will also be integrated as part of an advanced, global application monitoring solution that is being rolled out across all of APMT’s locations. Capable of monitoring end-to-end performance, the solution can spot issues with performance before they start to negatively impact operations. This ensures business continuity, improves terminal efficiency, and safeguards consistency (peak moves per hour) by ensuring that applications consistently operate at the speed they’re supposed to. It will also prevent minor problems from combining to cause a major outage.

“Despite limitations brought on by the pandemic, APMT has not wavered in its commitment to roll out N4 to all of its terminals globally, with the goal of having one standardized TOS by the end of 2021,” said Charles Gerard, General Manager, APAC, at Navis. “We’re proud that N4 was selected as the critical technology component that will enable all APMT sites to meet their business objectives and deliver first-rate customer service and by taking advantage of the N4 toolbox, GTI Mumbai is now well equipped to deliver on the goals it has set for 2021 and beyond.”

Source: APM Terminals