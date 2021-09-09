APM Terminals North America hosts Global Safety Day

APM Terminals North America organized local events with employees and labor partners worldwide to bring attention to the importance of Safety in operations with the 2021 theme “Leading with Care” as part of the annual Global Safety Day observance on September 8, 2021.

Globally, APM Terminals CEO Morten Engelstoft – who is also executive sponsor of Safety and Security for A.P. Moller-Maersk – visited APM Terminals Vado Gateway terminal in Vado Ligure, Italy to meet with front line colleagues and emphasize the theme “Leading with Care.” “The main takeaways I have from my visit is the reminder of all the expertise and knowledge that we have in the front line. It’s also necessary to take Safety from your brain to your heart – in terms of getting the importance of Safety under your skin.”

In North America, the APM Terminals regional leadership team was onsite at all five container terminals to host gembas (the lean concept of continuous improvement for enhancing processes and reducing waste at the source) locally and interact with terminal personnel to hear their perspectives on opportunities to continuously improve the Safety of APM Terminals facilities.

Every day, thousands of trucks enter the port and over the course of the year thousands of ocean vessels and trains add to terminal operating activity. This busy operating environment demands the highest Safety standards.

Wim Lagaay, CEO and President of APM Terminals North America said “Global Safety Day is the most important day in the calendar each year for APM Terminals but this year it could not come soon enough. Due to COVID-19, stretched supply chains and high consumer demand, we have witnessed an influx of new workers in our industry at levels not seen before. This day is our opportunity and responsibility to Safely interact with as many experienced – as well as new workers – to hear what they see and think about keeping Safe, taking action to make the workplace Safer and reminding everyone to be Safe and to help others be Safe. Carry Safety Safely in your heart.”

Jan Schommer, APM Terminals Head of Health, Safety, Sustainability and the Environment (HSSE) in the Americas said “Global Safety Day is about our commitment to our colleagues to work in a Safe environment. Recognizing their efforts, sharing their stories, and learning from their day-to-day activity. Our goal is to identify critical risk and influence change. This is a celebration of working together as a Team.”

Container lashing operations – a Pier 400 Safety success story

At APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles, the Safety platforms are a perfect example of Safety leadership in the Los Angeles/Long Beach harbor complex. The Safety platforms were originally designed by APM Terminals engineers to provide enhanced protection for ILWU dockworkers during container lashing and unlocking operations aloft. An STS crane raises the platform to the top row of containers stowed on deck. The lasher’s fall-arrest gear is secured to the enclosed platform. Local jargon, with deference to the movie JAWS, refers to these platforms as “shark cages”. Today’s ships in the port can carry as many as 20,000 TEU and stacked ten high above deck which is the equivalent of ten stories high.

The reaction of the local ILWU is they prefer to work at Pier 400 because Safety is clearly the primary driver in operations. One ILWU worker commented APM Terminals Pier 400 is the only terminal that she will work because of the Safety of the shark cage innovation. Pier 400 was the leader in introducing this Safety cage to the Los Angeles/Long Beach harbor area. The ILWU uses Pier 400 as the example of what they feel is the Safest way to go aloft during container lashing operations.

ILA Partnership lunch at Port Elizabeth

At APM Terminals Elizabeth, New Jersey – Global Safety Day was observed with an ILA Partnership barbeque for 800 people with the ILA, port partners and APM Terminals employees. Speeches by the terminal director, Jon Poelma; chief operating officer, Courtney Robinson; and the President of ILA Local 1322 Buddy Smith were held along with other safety-focused activities throughout the day.

Source: APM Terminals