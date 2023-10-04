APM Terminals Pipavav hosts trade meet, showcasing excellence in port operations

Pipavav, India: APM Terminals Pipavav, One of India’s leading port operators, hosted esteemed members of the Ahmedabad Custom Brokers Association (ACBA), shipping lines and CFSs at the port. The meet was organised to increase the awareness of the port infrastructure, provide an overview of various processes involved at the port right from jetty to yard to the gate via comprehensive tour of the port. It provided an immersive experience and understanding of port operations and services synonymous with APM Terminals Pipavav.

The cross functional teams at the port engaged with the customers to address their queries and discussions on the latest developments on infrastructure, road / rail and coastal connectivity, main line container services, provision of CFS/warehousing infrastructure and services in the evolving ecosystem in and around Pipavav. The customers were happy to witness the live operations at the jetty and appreciated the customer friendly processes, flexible operations, low TAT at the port

Trade expects increase in Agri exports and sharper increase in consolidation business to be catered via port Pipavav all backed on good monsoon that favours export volume growth in these sectors, especially to Asian, Middle East and European Ports.

The trade meet concluded on a high note with all dignitaries being treated to an enchanting excursion to the picturesque island of Diu. This event symbolizes APM Terminals Pipavav’s dedication to building strong partnerships, facilitating discussions on industry trends, and promoting the vibrant maritime ecosystem in Gujarat.

Source: APM Terminals Pipavav