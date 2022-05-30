APM Terminals Pipavav is ranked as the most efficient Indian Port as per CPPI ranking 2021

APM Terminals Pipavav is ranked India’s most efficient Port in a recently published Global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2021 ranking developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Port is globally ranked 26th in CPPI 2021 with total points of 109.823.

The CPPI is a comparable index tracking the global container port performance intended to serve as a reference point for key stakeholders of the industry – viz. national government, port authorities & operators, development agencies and other public & private stakeholders in trade, logistics and supply chain services.

Known for its agility towards customers’ needs, simplified EXIM processes, demonstrated high level of customer centricity yet maintaining focus on productivity and safe operations are a few of APM Terminals Pipavav’s unique characteristics that make the port stand out in the business.

Commenting on the ranking and Port’s performance, Mr. Jakob Friis Sørensen, MD, APM Terminals Pipavav said, “The emergence of APM Terminals Pipavav as the most efficient Indian Port, is a testimony of the Port’s service capabilities and infrastructure.

Flexible, productive, and safe port operations that allow our customers the agility they require in their supply chain are important parameters that determine the port performance. I am grateful to our customers and partners for their continued trust in our services and infrastructural capabilities. Your trust drives us to outperform, and we are committed to offer seamless trade experience to the trade.”

During 2021, APM Terminals Pipavav achieved many productivity milestones including the highest limestone discharge rate of 31,263 MT per day, Berth Productivity of 157.6 moves per hour on TIP (Thailand-India-Pakistan) service, a part of Ocean Network Express (ONE) etc. The Port secured CI1 (China-India Express) service operated by Cosco/OOCL and PIC 2, a new weekly service to Jebel Ali.

