APM Terminals Pipavav receives the first train on Maersk service originating from the ceramics heartland of Morbi

APM Terminals Pipavav, with its strategic location, is strengthening itself as the port of choice for connecting exporters across the varied belts of the country. APM Terminals Pipavav recently received the new rail service started by Maersk and operated by PRCL that connects the exporters from the ceramics heartland of Morbi via Private Freight Terminal at Maliya. The rail service has resulted from the collaboration between the three crucial stakeholders: Maersk with its ocean and landside transportation expertise, APM Terminals Pipavav with its strategic location and as a preferred partner with superior connectivity and productivity and PRCL as an efficient rail partner.

The export cargo is being moved on a rail service is helping decongest roads and improving the speed-to-market by reducing the total transit time by 15%.

Mr Jakob Friis Sørensen, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav, said, “We are fully committed to supporting and strengthening the logistics and supply chains ecosystem with our strategic location that proves to be the ideal gateway connecting the hinterland to ocean transportation network. The rail service also improves schedule reliability compared to road transportation and helps the exporters connect to their preferred ocean service without delays. With this new connection, APM Terminals Pipavav reinforces its offering as a reliable gateway for Gujarat’s tiles and ceramics market”

Mr Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia, commented, “At Maersk, our ambition is to connect and simplify our customers’ supply chains while working towards integrated and decarbonised logistics. Over the last year, we have put together dedicated rail services for various industries and sectors from different belts across the country. Now, with one for ceramics exporters, we have another feather in our hat. We are also committed to scaling the solution as more and more shippers find value in the integrated solution that covers landside and ocean transportation connected through the preferred port of choice.”

The rail service was inaugurated by Mr Sanjiv Garg, Managing Director – PRCL and Mr Amit Bharadwaj, Chief Commercial Officer – APM Terminals Pipavav, in the presence of representatives from Maersk, and other partners, including Aarya Ocean, CHAs, and several ceramic exporters and paper importers.

Source: APM Terminals Pipavav