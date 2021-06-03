APM Terminals Pipavav resumes container operations

210602-ssl1APM Terminals Pipavav resumed container operations on 1st June 2021, with the port berthing Transworld Group’s– SSL Brahmaputra.

The power and communication network were severely impacted since the cyclone hit the Port in mid-May. To ensure that customers are not impacted, the Port immediately arranged for alternate power source to commence the operation. Relentless efforts by various teams resulted in setting up mobile power source while taking utmost precautions in terms of safety of people and equipment.

On the landside operations, Rail container operations were resumed from May 22 followed by fertilizer rake loading that began from May 25 onwards. Partial non-container operations resumed with effect from May 26 and dry cargo vessels started from May 29 onwards.

The gate operations for export and import dry containers resumed in a controlled manner while live reefer is permitted without any restrictions. Although operations have resumed, the Port is still not on the Public utility power grid (GETCO) and is expected to recover steadily over the coming weeks.

Our proactive preparations ensured that we had minimal impact and all our employees remained safe during and after the cyclone.

We are making every possible effort to ensure that our customers have least impact on their operations. We are grateful to our customers and stakeholders for their continued cooperation and patience. We are geared up to welcome vessels, trains, and trucks at our port with full enthusiasm.

Source: APM Terminals