APM Terminals Pipavav resumes shipment of bulk agri-commodity

APM Terminals Pipavav, India’s most efficient and environment friendly port has scalable landside and marine side. The port has recently developed a new warehouse within the port and has developed warehouse close to the port to accommodate customers’ additional cargoes. With the focus on warehousing and value-added service, the port is ready to resume the shipments of agricultural commodities that require special skills. The first consignment of Guar meal was exported recently from the Port. The shipment was carried by BBC REEF, a General Cargo Vessel and was exported to Norway. Guar meal finds application in various industries like food and confectionary products, oil exploration and fish feed.

Break bulk handling requires skilled manpower, large & safe warehousing, which are key characteristics of the services offered at APM Terminals Pipavav. With the development of a multimodal logistics park in the vicinity the Port Pipavav would be able to offer enhanced connectivity by road and rail (Direct Freight Corridor) to the customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jakob Friis Sørensen, MD, APM Terminals Pipavav said, “We are happy to welcome Greenfield and their international partners to our list of esteemed customers for breakbulk shipment. Break bulk shipment requires special expertise and we are proud to have the skilled workforce. Through our warehousing infrastructure, skilled and experienced manpower and development of a multimodal logistics park around our port, we offer customised solutions to our customers to enable them to optimise their supply chain via quick, environment friendly and efficient gateway for exports and imports.”

Mr. Jeetendra Jain – MD, Greenfields Derivatives Pvt Ltd. mentions, “Being in the agro-food sector, it is important for us to ensure that our customers receive their shipment in time to further plan their processes. So far, we have been exporting our produce via containerized mode. However, post Covid-19, nonavailability of containers and higher freight charges have made us rethink on our export plans. We firmly believe that break bulk is the future for agri-food sector. APM Terminals Pipavav has required expertise and excellent infrastructure to export our consignment safely, quickly, and economically. We are happy with our decision and looking forward to continuing our exports from Port Pipavav. ”

Source: APM Terminals Pipavav