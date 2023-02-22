APM Terminals Pipavav strengthens warehousing infrastructure around the port

APM Terminals Pipavav is committed to strengthen landside infrastructure around the Port. To meet long pending customers’ requirements, APMT has partnered with Contrans Logistic to develop a state-of-the-art warehousing facility in the proximity of the port. The logistic park will offer modern warehousing facility and customized logistics solutions. The MMLP will support both International and domestic storage requirements and a bouquet of value-added services to customers. It offers connectivity with international and coastal shipping routes, access to the Indian rail network through the Dedicated Freight corridor [DFC] and connects to the evolving road network in Gujarat and the northern hinterland. The logistics park is envisaged to meet customers’ requirements of today and the needs for tomorrow.

The MMLP was inaugurated by Ms. Birna Osk – Chief Commercial Officer APMT Global, Mr. Girish Aggarwal – MD, APM Terminals Pipavav and Capt. Rajeev Niroola – MD, Contrans Logistic Pvt. Ltd, in presence of senior management of APM Terminals Pipavav and Contrans Logistic Pvt. Ltd.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Girish Aggarwal, MD, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL) said, “APM Terminals Pipavav is committed to the customers by constantly and consistently improving the trade experience. APM Terminals Pipavav in partnership with Contrans is proud to offer the first MMLP in Saurashtra region. The MMLP in the vicinity of the port, will bring global trade to the area and enable the locals to do global trade seamlessly thereby unlocking the untapped potential of the region. The MMLP is developed in alignment of Government’s objective of building critical infrastructure, lowering logistics cost and support economic growth along with job creation.

Jointly commenting on the development, Capt. Navjit Grewal, Chairman and Capt Rajeev Niroola, MD, Contrans Logistic Pvt, Ltd said, “Our MMLP at Pipavav is strategically located near the port and will be the focal point for logistics in the Saurashtra region in Gujarat and for the north -west hinterland. The aim is to address the economies of scale associated with integrated warehousing facilities in the region and considering Multimodal logistical parks (MMLPs) not being available to stakeholders in the value chain specially the small and medium enterprise. This is what has driven our partnership with APM Terminals Pipavav to support the trade. With the launch of the MMLP, we expect significant growth in exim traffic for bulk commodities and other cargoes.”

Source: APM Terminals Pipavav