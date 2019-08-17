APM Terminals Poti to implement uninterrupted 24/7 operations

APM Terminals Poti has commenced the implementation of uninterrupted 24/7 operations to maximise berth utilisation, increase efficiency and speed up vessel handling.

The implementation of a flexible workforce management solution will take place in two phases. Phase one will apply to single berth occupancy. The workforce currently allocated to the free berth will be assigned to the operational berth to cover break times and support a smooth and uninterrupted workflow.

The second phase, which will apply when both berths are occupied, is expected to be fully implemented in Q4 2019. In this case, an external, flexible workforce will be applied to speed up the vessel handling process.

This flexible concept also means that, in alignment with the best international labour practices, equipment operators will receive two breaks. This proactively addresses potential fatigue issues, improves safety and work-life balance, and has a positive impact on productivity and customer satisfaction.

Increased volumes

The positive impact on productivity was confirmed during trials involving a number of shifts on a variety of different vessels. The implementation of continuous operations during single berthing alone, is forecast to increase capacity at the terminal with an additional 8,677 moves for the remainder of 2019. Single berth occupancy accounts for around 55% of total operational time. These improvements will contribute to faster vessel turnaround times and once phase two is fully implemented, it will equate to an additional 56 crane hours per week.

The APM Terminals Poti team will continues to engage different stakeholders that directly influence the logistics chain in the port, to promote this new way of working and ensure its long-term success.

Klaus Laursen, Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti, congratulated his employees for, “This utterly smart and mutually beneficial remodelling,” and wished them every success in future endeavours to take customer experience to the next level in Poti Sea Port.

Source: APM Terminals