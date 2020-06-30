APM Terminals Quetzal receives the largest vessel in the history of Guatemala

A milestone in the maritime history of Guatemala and Puerto Quetzal has been marked with the arrival of the TUTICORIN vessel, the largest in history to arrive in the country, with a capacity to transport 8,000 teus, which has docked at APM Terminals Quetzal (APMTQ) to take cargo from Guatemalan exporters and continue its servece to Lázaro Cárdenas, México.

The vessel has found in the country an opportunity for maritime commercial exchange to continue supporting the development of foreign trade. The tugboats and port services of the Empresa Portuaria Quetzal and the port equipment and logistics services of APM Terminals Quetzal, are a guarantee for the Maritime Line operating this service to continue receiving this type of ship in the country.

TUTICORIN dimensions reach 337 meters in length, 48 meters in width and a draft of 13 meters. It is worth mentioning that in the coming weeks more ships with these characteristics will continue to arrive, allowing the passage of a new generation of ships with greater capacity in Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala.

“It is a historic event for APM Terminals Quetzal and Guatemala will receive vessels of such magnitude to the have the infrastructure and human capacity to carry out this type of port operations thus contributing to build the competitiveness of exports and imports in the country,” Gabriel Corrales, General Manager of APM Terminals Quetzal.

The arrival of the TUTICORIN vessel reaffirms APM Terminals Quetzal’s commitment to the country’s competitiveness, working for an agile port infrastructure that allows Guatemala to remain present in the field of international trade and generate economic development.

Currently, the terminal has a container yard of 130,000 m2, a wharf length of 350 meters and 14.5 meters deep, and the operation Super Post Panamax cranes that perform safely and efficiently loading and unloading containers. All this allows optimizing port services and offering solutions to shipping companies in accordance with IMO2020 of the International Maritime Organization.

Source: APM Terminals