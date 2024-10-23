APM Terminals sees truckers as key partners

In the US, a National Truck Driver Appreciation Week has been held annually since 1988, thanks to the American Trucking Associations. Our APM Terminals colleagues were out in force last month to show their admiration and respect during this year’s appreciation week. Empanadas, pizza, donuts, freeze pops, APM Terminals merchandise and thanks were in ample supply as colleagues lined up to hail the essential work drivers contribute to the global supply chains.

At Port Elizabeth in New Jersey, APM Terminals Customer Experience Manager Donia Shahata and her peers handed out goodie bags and hot snacks. For Donia, appreciation for the work of truck drivers comes from her own personal experience. A former employee of a truck company herself, she’s more aware than most of the hard work and dedication that goes into the role.

“The job of a truck driver isn’t the easiest,” says Donia, adding that “truckers have a special place in my heart, so this week was me basically going back to my roots, where it all started. In my role now, I want drivers to have a good experience while they are in our terminal.”

Driving well received praise

In total, the Elizabeth team handed out roughly 1,600 empanadas – knowing that a tasty snack helps drivers when they are on the go. “It was a wonderful experience to connect with the drivers and see their smiling faces when we thanked them for their hard work,” she said. Donia was joined by multiple APM Terminals colleagues including terminal leaders and members of the HSSE team.

APM Terminals Port Elizabeth experiences very high volumes of trucks passing through its gates every day. Anywhere from 20,000 to more than 30,000 transactions are handled at the gate every week.

To monitor driver satisfaction, the terminal last year introduced the ‘HappyOrNot’ push button initiative to get real-time feedback. Says Donia: “‘HappyOrNot’ allows us to receive information on the service we provide inside the terminal as compared to the ‘Net Promoter Score’ quarterly survey that goes out to our customers. It’s in this way that we can assess and address any issues. We’re always aiming to get a happy result.

“Sometimes, when truck volumes are high, our ratings can drop. The system helps us to be aware of how we can improve service for our most frequent users. That’s exactly what continuous improvement is all about.”

Going the extra mile to listen

While our colleagues on the East Coast of the US continue to monitor driver satisfaction at the push of a button, our colleagues at Pier 400 in sunny Los Angeles forge strong connections with truck drivers by helping them keep their cool with ice pops, cold snacks, pizza and donuts – and also by inviting them to share their feedback, concerns and pain points.

APM Terminals hosts events such as Voice of the Customer (VoC) interactions throughout the year around the world. The VoC events are a simple yet impactful means to quickly identify issues and to brainstorm solutions. They form part of APM Terminals’ commitment to “Lean” business practices – a system developed in the automotive industry and perfected in Japan to continuously improve processes, and aid efficiency.

Taking in the trucker’s eye view

Earlier this year, Lean Manager Michelle Torres at APM Terminals Pier 400 facilitated a Truck Driver-focused VoC event. The event involved eight truck drivers and resulted in trucker-led improvements such as a redesign of the In-Gate funneling, a consistent exit path, and the incorporation of guiding lines at the Truck Exchange Lanes (TEL) where the Auto Straddle Carriers deliver containers to trucks.

“Understanding where and how we can improve starts with listening to our customers,” says Michelle. “Our VoC sessions are a great way to open conversation, and they lead to deeper partnerships and improved ways of working together. This was the first VoC session we held after receiving formal training with our colleagues in Panama, and we used it to focus on improving trucker flow through our terminal. It made perfect sense to involve the truckers and hear their experience first-hand. We were able to discuss their journey through the terminal and identify their pain points and areas for improvement.

“At APM Terminals, the customer is everything, and a VoC is the perfect way for us to have the opportunity to listen and to problem solve. Sometimes improvements may be relatively small, but the point is that small steps add up to big leaps forward.”

Global initiatives by and for truckers

In other parts of the APM Terminals world, our colleagues are equally intent on improving the ease with which our customers do business with us and on keeping everyone in the port environment safe. This naturally includes truck drivers. One example of an improvement step created recently include collaborations with paint manufacturers in Spain to find and develop extremely hard-wearing paint for the terminal tarmac. This new hard-wearing paint doesn’t fade, even under extreme conditions brought about by intense sunlight and the impact of thousands of moving vehicles. By ensuring markings on the terminal are always clearly visible, the team has reduced collisions and made it easier for truck drivers to navigate the terminal safely.

As part of our annual Global Safety Day last year, Gateway Terminals India (GTI) was recognized for a simple yet effective improvement in providing safe passage in the terminal for truck drivers. The improvement simply the use of lock arresters mandatory. These twist locks keep truck trailers in place even when the trailer is empty or exposed to bumpy roads. This simple additional safety feature ensures that truck drivers remain in their cabins when calling at the port terminal, keeping them out of harm’s way in the busy terminal environment.

In keeping with APM Terminals’ net zero targets, multiple terminals in the portfolio have introduced Priority Lanes for low emission trucks. This move gives low-emissions vehicles faster and easier access to the terminal, reducing carbon emissions for neighbouring communities. Our Truck Appointment Systems, in widespread use at APM Terminals locations, also contributes to the efficient flow of traffic in and out of terminals.

