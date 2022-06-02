APM Terminals Selects Navis General Cargo Terminal Operating System for the Port of Salalah in Oman

Navis, a leading global technology provider of port and terminal operating systems and carrier and vessel software solutions, today announced APM Terminals (APMT) has selected the Navis General Cargo Terminal Operating System to optimize terminal operations at the Port of Salalah in Oman.

Port of Salalah is a major Arab Gulf regional gateway and one of the largest transshipment hubs in the world. General cargo shipments are managed through 12 berths and exceed 17 million metric tons per year across limestone, gypsum, cement, project cargo, liquid bulk, and other commodities. Port of Salalah is a joint venture and has a concession agreement as the terminal authority and operator under APMT terminals global network.

Port of Salalah engaged with Navis to help improve and digitize the processes to general cargo shipments, billing workflow and terminal operations by increasing visibility to real-time data which allows for better operational yard planning, billing workflow and terminal operations.

Navis implemented a real time, highly responsive General Cargo Terminal Operating System to help Port of Salalah control and optimize terminal operations. As a result, Port of Salalah will improve customer experience and efficiencies through increased access to timely data and performance metrics, streamline operations planning and resource scheduling, and maximize terminal efficiency.

“Navis provides Port of Salalah an end-to-end software solution to optimize all general cargo business functions and terminal operations. Navis helps us provide our customers with real time access to cargo handling status, billing information, and vessel data. This capability has proven to be a competitive advantage for us,” said Ahmed Qatan, General Cargo Terminal COO at Port of Salalah.

Port of Salalah is the first APMT terminal to implement Navis for general cargo. “We are excited to partner and continue to grow with APMT and Port of Salalah for general cargo. This important opportunity builds on and expands our technology partnership with APMT to include both container and general cargo terminal operating systems,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Navis.

Navis industry experts have deep understanding of port and terminal operations and help customers maximize speed to value and return on investment by aligning complex business process and terminal operations to software capabilities. Navis domain knowledge, implementation agility, and ease of partnership were key factors enabling a successful on time delivery for Port of Salalah.

Source: Navis