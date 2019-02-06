APM Terminals to jointly develop greenfield terminal in Bangkok

APM Terminals has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sahathai Terminal PLC (PORT) and Mitr Phol Sugar to develop a 345,000 TEU capacity greenfield container terminal in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok River Terminal Limited (BRT) will accommodate Thailand’s rapidly-growing containerized import and export trade.

Sahathai Terminal PLC (PORT), Thailand’s leading container terminal and logistics company formed a Joint Venture with Mitr Phol Sugar to develop this Container Terminal in October 2018. With over 35-years’ experience in Thailand with container operations in Lat Krabang and Laem Chabang, APM Terminals’ participation will further strengthen the joint venture. Completion of the transaction is subject to receiving applicable regulatory approvals and licenses.

“In October 2018, PORT and Mitr Phol established a new company named Bangkok River Terminal Limited (BRT) to study the investment, and to apply for the BOI supporting scheme,” explains Ms. Sauwakun Karuchit, CEO of Sahathai Terminal. “BRT strongly believes that APM Terminals’ rich experience in leading and setting up world-class terminals globally will be crucial to this project’s success.”

“We are pleased to partner in the development of the Bangkok River Port Terminal and further look forward to working with Sahathai and Mitr Phol and operating the same. Once developed, we expect the terminal to play a critical role in lifting trade for Thailand. It will not only deliver higher reliability for global customers, but also enable more efficient multi-modal transportation options for Thai shippers, thereby delivering ease of doing business and growing Thailand’s economy.” said Maarten Degryse, Managing Director, APM Terminals Inland Services, Thailand.

“Mitr Phol believes that the agreement signed this month provides a significant shift for Thailand’s container shipping business, which increases by around 6-7% annually,” said Verajet Vongkusolkit, Chief of Executive Officer of Thai Sugar, Energy and New Business Group, Mitr Phol Group.

