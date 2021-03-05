APM Terminals Valencia assembles three new Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes

The project is part of the company’s investment plan to upgrade the fleet, its capacity, productivity and sustainability.

APM Terminals Valencia recently acquired three new Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes with 60 tonnes up to 5+1 high lifting capacity, to improve its performance once the assembly phase is successfully completed and they are operational in May.

The new RTGs are equipped with a new generation STAGE V engine with RCS smoke cleaning, which limits NOx emissions. In addition, the high performance of this type of engine will save fuel and reduce CO2 emissions. All machines are also equipped with DGPS systems, which improve productivity and employee safety.

Better performance, less emissions

The components that integrate these new 3 RTGs have been manufactured in Finland, Germany, Malaysia and Ukraine, and have already arrived at the APM Terminals Valencia terminal, thus initiating the assembly phase in accordance with the highest quality standards in an area of more than 5,000 m2.

The procurement of the new RTGs is part of an investment plan to renew the fleet, increase the capacity, productivity and sustainability of the equipment, as well as to improve safety at Valencia terminal. Along with this, the company shows its commitment to the port of Valencia, providing it with the necessary technical equipment to operate the most modern container ships currently calling at the Valencian capital.

Source: APM Terminals