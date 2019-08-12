APM Terminals Yucatan to expand and modernize Progreso terminal

APM Terminals Yucatán, operator of the Port of Progreso, Mexico, has announced a significant investment to expand and modernize the Progreso container terminal, supporting trade growth and economic development in the Yucatan peninsula.

The terminal has seen tremendous growth, having doubled its volumes from 80,000 to 140,000 TEUs throughput over the last two years, as the region’s economic activities expand. This year alone the terminal expects 20-35% further growth in volume.

The terminal provides the region with unparalleled connectivity through 5 vessels a week, including direct connections with the US and Europe. To continue to facilitate this trade growth, APM Terminals has committed to investing in the terminal to meet the evolving needs of importers/exporters in the region and shipping lines.

“We are committed to the long-term sustainable development of the region and are delighted to announce that we have signed an addendum with the port authority to commence a 20% expansion of the yard to support the region’s growing trade needs, as well as other investments to improve productivity and efficiency. This represents a significant additional investment on top of the USD 22.6 million that has already been invested in the terminal since the concession began in 2005,” says Martijn Koolen, Managing Director of APM Terminals Yucatan.

The modernization, which will represent an important investment by APM Terminals, will include

A 20% expansion of the yard capacity, representing an investment of USD 714,000

Acquisition of two new reach stackers to improve operational productivity. The terminal has already taken delivery of one.

Software optimization and launch of a digital client portal to streamline transactional efficiency.

“Our vision is to provide customers with a fully-fledged logistics zone to help importers/customer manage their end-to-end supply chains,” explains Koolen.

By investing further in the terminal, APM Terminals is driving economic development for the region and career opportunities for the local population. The terminal employs 82 direct staff and generates approximately 1,000 indirect jobs across the logistics chain.

Source: APM Terminals