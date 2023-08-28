APMT Pipavav sets new benchmark, handles over 200 PMPH on a vessel

In a remarkable feat, APM Terminals Pipavav [GPPL], has shattered previous records by successfully achieving over 200 Port Moves Per Hour (PMPH) on a single vessel for the first time in the history of the port operations. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the port’s operational excellence journey, showcasing its commitment in providing unparalleled service.

On 17th August 2023, the port carried out 880 moves, achieving an impressive PMPH rate of 215.51 on MOL Endowment. This accomplishment also encompassed 52.59 Crane Moves Per Hour (CMPH) and saving 23 minutes of Vessel Idle Time (VIT), leading to the savings of 9.09 port hours compared to its baseline. This translates in improving the vessel turnaround time by 69% over the previous call, demonstrating APM Terminals Pipavav’s unmatched efficiency in managing vessel operations.

This triumph reflects the meticulous planning, seamless execution, and collaborative efforts of all teams at the port. It exemplifies port’s focus on continuous efforts to enhance customer experience, reduce turnaround time, and optimize resource utilization.

Kudos to our cross functional teams for this remarkable accomplishment. We are committed to provide value to our customers through infrastructural capabilities and exceptional services. We are all geared up to push our boundaries to make our port Safer Better Bigger.

Source: APM Terminals