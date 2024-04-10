App Goes Live For Bunker Buyers And Suppliers Bridge Is Digitaling Bunker Transactions

Bridge, the bunkering app recently launched globally by The Peart Group, is now fully live and ready for buyers and suppliers to connect, chat and fix in a much more straight forward, efficient and secure way than ever before, removing the complexity of multiple engagements, across multiple platforms.

Bridge has been designed by a team with many years of experience in the bunkers market and who possess a deep knowledge of what buyers and suppliers around the world require. Whilst there is an increasing shift to digitalisation across the sector, Bridge differentiates itself from other more operationally focused apps, by enabling the complete bunker transaction, underpinned by full visibility and control, which is particularly valuable for compliance, as well as other areas where transparency is key.

The app was presented to owners, buyers and suppliers, in London, Dubai and Singapore in March, where it was incredibly well received and can now be downloaded by visiting the website at www.thebunkerbridge.com, or from the app store – iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bunker-bridge/id6471244374 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bridgemarketsltd.bridge&pli=1

Roger Peart, Chairman of the Peart Group commented, “We have started with the transaction itself, helping users to connect, chat and fix, and of course there many more features rolling out in future phases.”

Source: The Peart Group