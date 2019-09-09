APPEC: Asia set to embrace non-OPEC crude suppliers amid Persian Gulf tensions

As Asian refiners continue to fret over the safe passage of their spot and term Middle Eastern crude cargoes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Persian Gulf, major oil consumers including China, India, South Korea and Japan mayfurther embrace reliable supply sources outside the OPEC realm.

Supply risk amid ongoing tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the subsequent need for Asian refiners to continue diversifying their crude procurement sources emerged as one the key discussion topics at the S&P Global Platts Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference in Singapore Monday.

Consumer confidence has been greatly affected by global uncertainties such as economic sanctions and tensions in the Middle East, industry executives and top officials said during the panel discussion at the conference.

“At least in the shot term, supply issue is one of the key factors [closely watched by the market] amid ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz,” said Andrea Pescatori, Chief of the Commodities Unit at International Monetary Fund’sResearch Department.

“We are facing a very elevated level of uncertainty … geopolitical risks and uncertainties often have direct impact on oil supplies,” said Giovanni Serio, Global Head of Research at Vitol.

Serio added that majority of Asian refineries have been geared to run on Persian Gulf heavy sour crudes but the recent trend indicates that Asian refinery crude slate is getting lighter and sweeter.

“Geopolitical uncertainty, such as the latest tension between the US and Iran [and the subsequent] supply disruption risks through the Strait of Hormuz greatly alters [Asian refiners’] crude procurement plans,” a condensate trader at a South Korean refiner said on the sidelines of the APPEC conference.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf flared up since May, when oil tankers were targeted near the strategic Strait of Hormuz which Iran has threatened to close as its oil industry buckles under the weight of US sanctions re-imposed in November last year.

RUSSIA, US, ATLANTIC BASIN CRUDE

Non-OPEC producers including Russia, the US, the UK and Norway are more than capable of catering to Asia’s growingneed for more secure, reliable and stable crude supplies outside the Middle East, industry executives and top officialssaid at the conference.

“Geopolitical disturbances impact oil supply mechanism, thus Asia needs solid and reliable suppliers … Russia isdetermined to meet growing Asian demand and perform as a highly reliable and secure energy supplier,” said Otabek Karimov, Vice President for Commerce and Logistics at Rosneft.

Karimov noted that Rosneft delivered more crude to East than to West for the first time in 2018, and the state-runRussian upstream company became the largest supplier to China.

Crude imports from Russia for China’s independent refineries rose 71.1% month on month to 2.23 million mt to top the crude suppliers’ list for August, a monthly survey by S&P Global Platts showed earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Norway’s Equinor said the company’s ample equity production from various fields in the Atlantic Basin would supply Asia’s growing oil demand.

“Middle East may be the baseload for Asian supply requirement but Asia’s oil demand must be covered by many other sources [in times of geopolitical uncertainties],” said Tor Martin Anfinnsen, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Trading at Equinor.

Apart from the company’s ample equity production in the US, its output from Angola, Peregrino field in Brazil, Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea and new oil from Mariner field in offshore UK continental shelf — where peak production rate may reach 70,000 b/d — could serve Asian refiners’ feedstock needs.

China’s demand for light sweet North Sea grades has surged this year. Crude oil shipments from UK jumped 95% year on year to 242,270 b/d in January-July, making the UK 12th top supplier to Asia’s biggest oil buyer, latest data from General Administration of Customs showed.

FALTERING MIDDLE EASTERN CRUDE DEMAND

Major Asian crude importers have been rapidly shifting focus away from Persian Gulf sour crudes in recent months as the buyers stepped up efforts to reduce their reliance on the Middle Eastern market amid escalating supply disruptionrisk.

Middle Eastern suppliers’ share in Japanese monthly crude import basket dipped to 86.9% in July from 88.8% a year earlier, marking the fifth consecutive year-on-year decrease, as a result of Japan’s increased imports from Russia, the US, and Ecuador, according to latest data from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

South Korea imported a total of 54.58 million barrels of crude from the Middle East in July, down 20.3% on the year, latest data from Korea National Oil Corp showed. The Middle East barrels accounted for 63.2% of the total crude imports in the month, down from 70.8% a year earlier.

In Southeast Asia, Thailand has also been reducing its purchases of Middle Eastern sour crude with imports from its top two suppliers UAE and Saudi Arabia seen lower so far this year.

Thailand received 270,248 b/d from UAE over January-July, down 10.2% from 301,001 b/d imported over the same period a year earlier, while imports from Saudi Arabia fell 9.9% year on year to 191,790 b/d during the first seven months of this year, according to latest data from the Customs Department.

Source: Platts