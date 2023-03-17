Applications to first PCI and PMI list under revised TEN-E Regulation underline European hydrogen infrastructure’s potential

147 hydrogen infrastructure projects were submitted to the Project of Common Interest (PCI)’s and Project of Mutual Interest (PMI)’s selection. This number illustrates the will of the industry to support the development of a European hydrogen economy, as well as to deliver on REPowerEU’s objectives.

The public was invited to provide feedback to the individual projects until today, in accordance with the revised Trans-European Network for Energy (TEN-E) Regulation. The list underlines the potential of hydrogen transmission, storage and terminal projects in decarbonising the overall energy system and connecting different regions and corridors across the EU.

“The development of an interconnected pan-European hydrogen system – building on a large extent on the repurposing and retrofitting of existing gas infrastructure, but also on new assets – is a cornerstone of the EU’s goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. GIE is fully committed to supporting its members to deliver on this objective.”

Boyana Achovski, GIE Secretary General.

A regulatory framework at the European level must facilitate the development of these projects. Appropriate and tailor-made rules will enable them to be developed in a quick and cost-efficient way to the benefit of society. As a complementary framework, the discussions on the Hydrogen and Decarbonised Gas Market Package need to be concluded as soon as possible.

Source: Gas Infrastructure Europe