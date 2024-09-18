Approval in Principle (AiP) Acquired from Two Classification Societies for Low-Pressure Type Liquefied CO2 Carriers

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE); Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL); Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd., a joint venture for ship design and sales between Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Japan Marine United Corporation; Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line); Mitsui & Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group have jointly acquired Approval in Principle (AiP)*1 from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) for two types of low-pressure type liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carriers under their joint development. A presentation ceremony took place on September 17 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the venue of Gastech 2024, a major international conference on global energy and environmental issues, including natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and hydrogen, held in Houston, Texas.

Demand for LCO2 carriers is expected to grow in tandem with various CCS (Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage) projects involving the transportation of CO2 captured in Japan to storage sites located oversea. Recently, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Nihon Shipyard, Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corporation have collaborated to achieve standardization of LCO2 carriers suited for use by multiple projects, and to establish a supply chain in order to build and supply LCO2 carriers consistently within Japan, which would contribute towards the realization and improvement of economic efficiency of CCS value chains. These initiatives have led to the acquisitions of two AiPs in collaboration with three major Japanese shipping companies: “K” LINE, MOL and NYK Line.

The two LCO2 carriers that received AiP certifications are low-pressure type 50,000m3-class and 23,000m3-class vessels developed for long-distance ocean voyages. The AiP certifications assume the use of appropriate cargo tank material as a replacement for the nickel steel previously considered. Additionally, post welding heat treatment (PWHT)*3, one of critical issues in establishing the cargo tank manufacturing, may be omitted by the Engineering Critical Assessment (ECA)*4 approach is included.

“K” LINE group is promoting a variety of initiatives to support the low-carbon and carbon-free of its own operations and society in accordance with its long-term environmental policy, “Environmental Vision 2050”. In the field of CCS, “K” LINE is the only international shipping company participating in a CO2 storage project overseas that was selected by Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) as “Advanced CCS Project” *5 for fiscal 2024. In addition, “K” LINE will also start Liquefied CO2 transportation for Northern Lights Project, the world’s first full-scale CCS value chain project this year. “K” LINE will contribute to the establishment of CCS value chain through the transportation of liquified CO2.

Source: “K” Line