Approval in Principle for LNG dual-fuelled VLCC design

LR has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. (CMES), CNOOC Gas and Power Group, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (DSIC), and Gaztransport and Technigaz SA (GTT) for an LNG-fuelled VLCC design that uses a prismatic GTT Mark III membrane LNG tank.

The main objectives of the AiP include developing a specification for a dual fuel VLCC that meets the IMO’s GHG 2030 emission limitations and preparing the relevant design drawings. CMES and CNOOC G&P, with assistance from LR and GTT, also performed an economic analysis in terms of capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operating expenditure (OPEX). LR also conducted a risk assessment and reviewed the design in accordance with the latest regulatory requirements.

Wu Jianyi, Technical Director – China Merchants Energy Shipping, commented during the ceremony: “CMES has been committed to shipping industry safety, environment protection, and getting ready to meet 2030 target of GHG reduction; we are proud to be part of the joint development team for this dual-fuel VLCC Project. Hereby we also call on all parties in the shipping industry to work together closely for the IMO 2030 targets.”

Qiaoyu, General Manager of the LNG bunker project, CNOOC Gas & Power Group, commented during the ceremony: “CNOOC is building LNG bunker vessels and planning to build four international LNG bunkering stations along the Chinese coast. We are very happy to work together with the four partners in this project to promote LNG as a marine fuel.”

Mr. Yang Zhizhong, president of Dalian Shipbuilding Industry, commented during the ceremony: “Today, we solemnly promote a new design of LNG fuelled VLCC with GTT Mark III Fuel tank together with our cooperation partners. This is another alternative LNG fuelled VLCC design for long voyage operation after the first world’s LNG fuelled VLCC with Type C fuel tank which we will build. Our professional R&D team will continuously develop innovation design for our customers and lead the low carbon emission reduction of large ships.”

Adnan Ezzarhouni, General Manager of GTT China, commented during the ceremony: “GTT is proud to have contributed with the other stakeholders in this AiP on a safe, cost effective, efficient and environmentally friendly dual fuel VLCC.”

Mark Darley, LR North Asia President, commented during the ceremony: “Implementing an LNG dual-fuelled propulsion system could enable the introduction of a new generation of efficient and environmentally-friendly VLCCs, which we’re immensely proud to be part of. This dual fuel capability helps the Chinese and international community meet shipping’s GHG challenges and help optimise CAPEX and OPEX costs.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register