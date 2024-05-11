April 2024 Containerized Imports Surpass March 2024 and April 2023

In April 2024, U.S. container import volumes increased 3.0% from March and 9.3% when compared to the same month last year, consistent with a strong and resilient economy in the face of global instability.

After a significant decline in March 2024, April’s Chinese imports bounced back, regaining volumes seen in April 2023. Port transit delays continue to improve across the board as there has been little impact on East and Gulf Coast import volumes from either the Panama drought or the Middle East conflict, which continues to escalate and broaden. May’s update of logistics metrics monitored by Descartes reinforces the success seen in the first quarter of 2024. Despite strong U.S. container imports, global supply chain disruptions are still expected throughout the year ahead because of ongoing conditions at the Panama and Suez Canals, upcoming labor negotiations at U.S. South Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, the Middle East conflict, and reduced U.S. port capacity caused by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March.

Month-over-month and year-over-year, U.S. economy proves to be robust in April 2024

Versus April 2023, TEU import volume was up 9.3%, demonstrating exceptional year-over-year performance (see Figure 1). April 2024 U.S. container import volumes ticked up from March 2024, increasing 3% to 2,208,849 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). However, in our previous report we noted the effects of the Chinese Lunar Year which impressed upon March’s growth. The effect of this likely softened April’s growth from March 2024. Compared to pre-pandemic April 2019, volume was up 15.1%.

The March to April transition has seen strong growth in the previous six years if we ignore the impact of the pandemic (2020 – 2022) (see Figure 2). Some of this can be attributed to the impact of the Chinese Lunar New Year in March. However, in 2024, the growth month-over-month appears more muted, possibly more due to a very strong March performance than a weak April.

For the top 10 U.S. ports, container import volume in April 2024 pushed higher with an increase of 72,454 TEUs (3.9%) versus March 2024 (see Figure 3). The ports of Long Beach (up 56,640 TEUs), Los Angeles (up 38,508 TEUs), Norfolk (up 13,615 TEUs), and Tacoma (up 10,841 TEUs) experienced the greatest container volume increases from March. The port of Oakland posted the largest decline, falling 6,833 TEUs (-9.2%). In this report, Descartes has moved Philadelphia into this month’s Top 10 as volumes at the port of Baltimore are no longer qualified to be among the group.

Chinese imports into the U.S. recaptured ground in April as imports rebound from this year’s Chinese Lunar New Year to 757,141 TEUs. Compared to the August 2022 high of 1,003,725 TEUS, April 2024 Chinese imports in are down 24.6%, narrowing the gap slightly from March 2024 (down 30.5%) (see Figure 4). The top two commodity codes (HS-2s) continued to be consumer-oriented goods such as HS-94 (Furniture, Bedding, etc.), HS-39 (Plastics and Articles Thereof). China represented 34.3% of the total U.S. container imports in April, an increase of 1.8% from March, and down 7.2% from the high of 41.5% in February 2022.

For the top 10 countries of origin (CoO), U.S. container import volume in April 2024 gained 77,351 TEUs, a 5.24% increase from March. Imports from Vietnam (down 3,573 TEUs) and South Korea (down 3,661 TEUs) experienced the greatest volume decrease while China (up 61,865 TEUs), Japan (up 9,730 TEUs), and Taiwan (up 9,566 TEUs) represented the largest volume increases (see Figure 5).

West Coast share catches up to East and Gulf Coast ports.

In April 2024, container import volume share at West Coast ports gained considerably from March as East and Gulf Coast were up only slightly. Comparing the top five West Coast ports to the top five East and Gulf Coast ports in April 2024 to March 2024 showed that total container import volume at the top West Coast ports increased to 42.8% (up 8.4%) of total container import volume, and the top East and Gulf Coast ports decreased slightly to 43.9% (down 2%). Compared to smaller ports, share at the top 10 ports in April 2024 increased to 86.7%, up 2.9% versus March 2024 (see Figure 6).

In April, port delays show continued improvement.

April 2024 port transit delays improved for the top ports (see Figure 7) except the Port of Norfolk, VA, which increased slightly over March’s delay average. The Port of Tacoma, WA saw the largest decline in delays (2.8 days) followed by Houston (1.7 days).

Panama Canal Authority announces upcoming maintenance work and capacity changes.

In April, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) announced maintenance work at the Gatun locks from May 7–15, reducing transit capacity from 20 slots to 17 per day at the Panamax locks for the duration of the work. Following completion, ACP will increase the number of transits from 24 to 32 as water levels have continued to improve, reducing the effect of the sustained drought on the canal’s capacity. The increase in slots will still be shy of the normal operating capacity of 36.

Israel-Hamas war continues to threaten trade through the Middle East.

The attacks and ongoing threats on shipping in the Red Sea by the Houthi from Yemen continue to force shippers to divert cargo that would traditionally move through the Suez Canal to longer and more expensive shipping lanes. Shipping concerns will likely increase if the Middle East is further destabilized.

Marginal decrease in Gulf Coast imports.

With 214,245 TEU volume, Gulf Coast ports fell slightly in April compared to March (down 5.3%) (see Figure 8). The softer volumes at East and Gulf Coast ports also meant that port transit times improved.

Source: Descartes