April-loading Russian Sokol oil premium rises to over 2-year high-sources

April-loading Russian Sokol oil premium rises to over 2-year high-sources

16/02/2022

Spot premiums for Russian Sokol crude loading in April jumped to their highest in more than two years after India’s ONGC Videsh sold a cargo via a tender, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The cargo for April 19-25 loading was sold to Glencore (LON:GLEN) at a premium of $7.80-$7.90 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said.

This is the highest premium for the Russian grade since January 2020, Refinitiv data showed.
Source: Reuters

