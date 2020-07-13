Aqaba Container Terminal releases its annual Sustainability Report for 2019

Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway to the Levant region and beyond, is proud to announce the release of its ninth annual sustainability report, marking another year in nearly a decade of continuous and comprehensive sustainability efforts to make the terminal a more eco-friendly company. ACT’s sustainability report was certified by Boston-based Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and remains one of the very few GRI certified sustainability reports issued in Jordan.

Each year ACT focuses on new opportunities to improve upon their environmental impact and sustainable socio-economic development, while continuing to operate the terminal with greater capacity and efficiency. In fact, in 2019 ACT was nominated as a finalist for Lloyd’s List “Port Management and Infrastructure” award and was awarded the 2019 Workplace Health and Safety Award from the Social Security Corporation.

In 2019, ACT managed to reduce its energy intensity by 13%, improve its water intensity by 9%, increase waste recycling by 5%, and decrease its total Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 13.5%. These initiatives, in addition to the extensive employee hazardous cargo handling training, help foster a safer and more environmentally friendly business practices, which stands as a proud example within the maritime transport and logistics sector.

Regarding the report Steven Yoogalingam, ACT CEO, said, “Our 2019 sustainability report gives a transparent insight into not only our environmental achievements over the last year, but also demonstrates our total commitment to continuing to innovate and improve each and every year. We are proud of what we have accomplished in 2019 and we look forward to making even greater strides towards sustainable practices in the coming years.”

ACT’s strong foundation relies on its well-trained local workforce (99.8% Jordanian), its commitment to maintaining the highest international safety standards, the excellent benefits offered to its employees covering housing, transportation, education and healthcare on top of competitive salaries, and its extensive CSR program which focuses on supporting the local community.

Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Jordan 2025 National Vision strategy, the company’s CSR strategy focuses on three essential vectors of social development, which are the education, healthcare and environment. Over the last five years, ACT has contributed with direct investments of JOD 564,678 towards community programs, and in 2019 alone, ACT worked on 17 CSR initiatives and projects, with the aim of creating a lasting impact of community development and prosperity.

Source: Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT)