Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Aqaba port sees ‘biggest vessel laden with phosphate’ to India

Aqaba port sees ‘biggest vessel laden with phosphate’ to India

in Port News 22/04/2022

Workers at the phosphate export port in Aqaba have started loading “Bulk Carrier Star Gwyneth” with a new shipment of 80,800 metric tonnes of phosphate to be exported to the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO).

Chief Executive of Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) Abdulwahab Rowad on Wednesday said that the vessel, which docked on Tuesday at Aqaba’s port, is “the biggest vessel laden with phosphate in the history of the phosphate port”, adding that the shipment volume to be sent to India is the greatest in the history of the company since its establishment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also noted that the loading process is still in progress, and is expecting completion in a record time.
Source: The Jordan Times

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software