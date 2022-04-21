Aqaba port sees ‘biggest vessel laden with phosphate’ to India

Workers at the phosphate export port in Aqaba have started loading “Bulk Carrier Star Gwyneth” with a new shipment of 80,800 metric tonnes of phosphate to be exported to the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO).

Chief Executive of Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) Abdulwahab Rowad on Wednesday said that the vessel, which docked on Tuesday at Aqaba’s port, is “the biggest vessel laden with phosphate in the history of the phosphate port”, adding that the shipment volume to be sent to India is the greatest in the history of the company since its establishment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also noted that the loading process is still in progress, and is expecting completion in a record time.

Source: The Jordan Times