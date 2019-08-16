AQS to hot-test Algeria’s Bellara melt shop in September: official

Algeria Qatar Steel’s works at Bellara, in Algeria’s Jijel province, will start testing at its first melt shop in September, a company spokesperson told S&P Global Platts Thursday.

The melt shop has a capacity of 1.1 million mt/year. The facility currently imports billet, but once its two melt shops are in operation it will produce its own steel, leading to fewer imports of semi longs into Algeria.

A second melt shop with the same capacity has already been built and is expected to come on stream by the firstquarter of 2020. The company is planning to start a direct-reduced iron plant with an installed capacity of 2.5 million mt/year by the end of the year.

AQS has three rolling mills (one wire rod line and two rebar lines) in operation. AQS started production at rebar rolling mill No. 3 (8-16 millimeters) in May 2018 and its rebar rolling mill No. 1 (16-40 mm) in October 2017. Each mill has a 750,000 mt/year capacity. The company last month also started production at its wire rod line (5.5-12.0 mm diameter), which has a 500,000 mt/year capacity.

The Bellara plant, 300 km (186 miles) east of Algiers, is a joint venture between Algeria’s Sider Co. and National Investment Fund (holding a combined 51% stake) and Qatar Steel International (49%). The project was launchedin 2015 with support of the Algerian government, which wants to reduce dependence on imported material.

Algeria’s other domestic steel works are Tosyali, which has annual capacities of 3.2 million mt of rebar and 600,000 mt of wire rods, and Sider El Hadjar, formerly ArcelorMittal Annaba, which last year produced 200,000 mt of rebar, which sources said is likely to be repeated this year.

Algeria was a net importer of longs products last year, but with AQS and Tosyali both running at full capacity (and adding 1 million mt/year of rebars production by small domestic re-rollers and Sider) the country’s production will exceed domestic demand. According to market sources, due to political instability, domestic construction projects have been put on hold, resulting in lower Algerian rebar and rod consumption. Some market sources suggested demand has fallen to around 5 million mt/year (of which around 4million rebars and the rest rod) from 6 million mt/year previously.

Source: Platts