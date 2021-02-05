AqualisBraemar to perform DP approvals for Daehan Shipyard

International offshore and marine engineering consultancy AqualisBraemar has been tasked by Daehan Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, a new leading shipyard for Aframax and Suezmax tankers, to undertake a DP and BLS system FMEA on a shuttle tanker being built by the South Korean shipyard for Greek tanker giant Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Under the contract, AqualisBraemar will conduct DP (dynamic positioning) failure mode and effects analysis (FMEA), proving trials and provide the ship specific DP operations manual for the DP2 shuttle tanker. The company has not disclosed the value of the contract.

To execute the project, AqualisBraemar will support Daehan Shipyard with DP experts from the company’s offices in both South Korea and Singapore.

“Our specialist team of DP experts have supported the big Asian shipyards for a significant number of vessel newbuilds. They are trained to recognise all types of issues that could affect DP performance and reliability and will ensure that all of Daehan Shipyard and Tsakos’ DP requirements are taken care of,” says Satheesh Prabhakaran, AqualisBraemar’s Singapore DP Manager.

AqualisBraemar’s DP services encompass all aspects of the DP system, from initial design consulting, procedures and documentation, proving trials, audits, incident investigation, life extension studies, maintenance and management.

AqualisBraemar is part of Oslo-listed consultancy group AqualisBraemar LOC ASA.

Source: AqualisBraemar