Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy Granted ClassNK Approval-in-Principle

In May, our integrated zero emission power & propulsion solution for ships, Aquarius MRE, was granted Approval-in-Principle by ClassNK in Japan. This was achieved after years of work including building & testing prototypes, computer modelling & simulations, 3D CAD designs & sea trials of some subsystems. Along the way we have updated & improved our Aquarius Marine Solar Power solution, incorporated an upgraded marine computer, worked on variations of our EnergySail plus filed another patent application for a sail-like device & modifications for sail devices.

Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy (MRE) is an advanced integrated system of rigid sails, marine-grade solar panels, energy storage modules, charging system and marine computers that enables ships to tap into renewable energy by harnessing the power provided by the wind and sun. The array of rigid sails are automatically positioned by a computer system to best suit the prevailing weather conditions and can be lowered and stored when not in use or during bad weather.

Aquarius MRE ClassNK AIP

We are now moving towards commercialization of this system and will also be seeking to integrate other equipment into the overall system architecture. If your company would like to get involved in this innovative project then please feel free to contact us.

Ship Integrated Photovoltaics (SIPV)

We have for several years been studying & testing ways to integrate photovoltaic (PV) cells & panels into the design of a ship and have established our own certification process for marine-grade solar panels. We also have an outdoor evaluation area for solar panels in Onomichi with our strategic partner, Teramoto Iron Works. So if your company is considering fitting solar panels to a ship or marine structure we can assist with the overall system design and recommendation of what PV panels to use and how they should be installed.

Eco Marine Power Research Institute Advisory Group

Each month we host a 1 hour online meeting to discuss interesting research & development projects olus ship energy efficiency related products that may help ship owners and ship managers improve the efficiency of their vessels. Last month’s presentation was made by the Japan Weather Association (JWA) & they highlighted how weather and ocean data can help reduce vessel fuel consumption and also improve safety.

Source: Eco Marine Power