AquaSpec’s marine safety lights gain UK MCA MER (Red Ensign) approval

Marine safety specialist, Ocean Safety has announced that its principal supplier of marine safety lights, AquaSpec, has received MER (Red Ensign) approval across its entire range of lights.

Already SOLAS, MED (Ship’s Wheel) and USCG approved AquaSpec’s AQ8A, AQ40L and AQ40S lifejacket lights, AQLBL and AQLBA lifebuoy lights, and the AQLRL liferaft light, now comply with MER regulations and are available to be used on UK registered commercial vessels, where previously only MED approval was required.

“At AquaSpec we have been producing the highest quality lifejacket, lifebuoy and liferaft lights since 1995,” says Robert Bicket, AquaSpec’s Managing Director. “With the addition of MER approval across the whole range we are able to continue to service the global market with our state-of-the-art products.”

AquaSpec’s range of high-performance marine safety lights is globally distributed exclusively by Ocean Safety.

“As the exclusive global distributor of AquaSpec’s innovative and technologically advanced marine safety lights, we’re delighted that its products now have MER approval and can be used on UK-flagged commercial vessels,” says Ocean Safety’s Managing Director, Alistair Hackett.

“We’ve worked closely with AquaSpec for many years, and this approval demonstrates that their commitment to the commercial marine industry mirrors our own, as we attempt to make it as easy as possible for UK-flagged vessels to operate within the law following Brexit and the challenges it has created.”

Source: Ocean Safety