ARA diesel imports hit 1-1/2 year high in June -Vortexa

Waterborne June diesel imports into the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage hub rose to their highest since January 2018 to just under 2.4 million tonnes, data from oil analytics firm Vortexa showed.

* The June figure was 37% higher than that of May, and much higher than the 1.7 million tonne monthly Jan-May average, the data showed

* Saudi Arabia accounted for 38.3% of June arrivals, while India and the United States accounted for 19.3% and 15.4%, respectively

* “The discharge of diesel cargo from a VLCC (via ship-to-ship transfer), along with a flurry of Suezmax and Long Range (LR2) tankers going into the ARA region, lifted June import levels above the 12 and 24-month seasonal averages,” Vortexa said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by David Evans)