ARA fuel oil stocks stable on week amid tight HSFO availability, inverted hi-lo

Fuel oil stocks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub were stable in the week to Wednesday, with less than a 1% build to 1.337 million mt, Insights Global data showed.

High sulfur bunker fuel demand from Singapore has been tepid this week, with buyers unwilling to take up additional volumes amid recent market volatility, sources said.

Availability in the European high sulfur fuel oil market has been tight, with refiners in Europe, particularly in the west Mediterranean, reducing 3.5% sulfur fuel oil output ahead of the lower sulfur cap due to come into force in January, sources said.

Refiners and bunker suppliers around the world are preparing for the International Maritime Organization’s incoming 0.5% sulfur cap limit on marine fuel from January 1 by introducing low sulfur bunker fuels.

From the start of next year, vessels will no longer be able to use 3.5% sulfur fuel oil unless they have an exhaust gas cleaning system fitted.

The strength seen in the 3.5% FOB Rotterdam barge market has led to an inverted hi-lo spread despite strong storage demand for low sulfur components.

The physical hi-lo spread — measuring the relative value of 1% FOB NWE cargoes versus 3.5% FOB Rotterdam barges — hit a five-month low, to be assessed at minus $2.50/mt Thursday. The spread was last assessed lower in December 2018, when it reached minus $4.50/mt.

Market participants are increasingly storing more LSFO amid expectations of growing demand for the grade for blending in the 0.5% marine bunker pool, especially from the start of the fourth quarter, sources added.

Traders reiterated that there is tightness in RMG bunker fuel, adding that some refineries have already switched to producing low sulfur fuels in an attempt to steer away from HSFO ahead of the new sulfur cap.

Meanwhile, shipowners and charterers are avoiding bunkering at the traditional West Mediterranean bunker hubs of Gibraltar, Algeciras and Malta in favor of Italian and Greek ports, sources said Thursday.

Tight availability and high prices in the west Mediterranean are dissuading shippers from going there so they are going to Augusta and Genoa in Italy and to Piraeus, Greece, and Istanbul, Turkey, instead, a bunker trader said.

