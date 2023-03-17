ARA gasoil stocks continue to drop, but still near 2-yr high – Insights Global

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area fell for the third week in a row, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed on Thursday.

Gasoil stockpiles are still near a two-year high.

Gasoil demand up the river Rhine was healthy and rain helps maintain water levels friendly to barge shipping, said Insights Global’s Lars van Wageningen.

France was importing more because of strikes in the refining sector, he added.

Gasoline stocks saw a small downtick on the back of transatlantic exports picking up as U.S. stockpiles are shrinking, van Wageningen said.

Transatlantic exports are also behind an 8% drop in fuel oil stocks, the said.

A lot of naphtha is moving into the gasoline blending pool and some naphtha is going to Germany, in a rare move.

Source: Reuters