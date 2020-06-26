ARA gasoil stocks drop by 4% – Insights Global

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub fell by 4% in the week to Thursday as exports increased, according to data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

Gasoline stocks dropped by 1% as exports improved, mainly to the United States and Africa, Insights Global’s Lars van Wageningen said.

Jet kerosene stocks increased, mainly supported by imports from India, while lack of demand weighed, van Wageningen said.

Naphtha inventories also rose on more imports to the region.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)

25/06/2020 18/06/2020 27/06/2019 Gasoline 1,373 1,387 1,240 STK-GL-ARA Naphtha 569 520 186 STK-NAF-ARA Gasoil 2,766 2,888 2,761 STK-GO-ARA Fuel oil 1,502 1,521 1,233 STK-FO-ARA Jet fuel 920 879 827 STK-JET-ARA Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline Baltics, Finland, North Sea, Port France, Russia, Spain Saeed, USA, West Africa Naphtha Algeria, Norway, none Russia, UK Gasoil Russia, USA MED, South Africa, UK, West Africa Fuel oil Finland, Italy, Russia, Arab Gulf, MED UK Jet fuel India UK

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)