ARA gasoil stocks drop by 4% – Insights Global

in Port News 27/06/2020

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub fell by 4% in the week to Thursday as exports increased, according to data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

Gasoline stocks dropped by 1% as exports improved, mainly to the United States and Africa, Insights Global’s Lars van Wageningen said.

Jet kerosene stocks increased, mainly supported by imports from India, while lack of demand weighed, van Wageningen said.

Naphtha inventories also rose on more imports to the region.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)
             25/06/2020  18/06/2020  27/06/2019  
 Gasoline     1,373       1,387       1,240       STK-GL-ARA
 Naphtha      569         520         186         STK-NAF-ARA
 Gasoil       2,766       2,888       2,761       STK-GO-ARA
 Fuel oil     1,502       1,521       1,233       STK-FO-ARA
 Jet fuel     920         879         827         STK-JET-ARA
 
              Incoming cargoes         Outgoing cargoes
 Gasoline     Baltics, Finland,        North Sea, Port
              France, Russia, Spain    Saeed, USA, West
                                       Africa
 Naphtha      Algeria, Norway,         none
              Russia, UK               
 Gasoil       Russia, USA              MED, South Africa,
                                       UK, West Africa
 Fuel oil     Finland, Italy, Russia,  Arab Gulf, MED
              UK                       
 Jet fuel     India                    UK

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

