Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / ARA gasoil stocks fall more than 5%, Insights Global data shows

ARA gasoil stocks fall more than 5%, Insights Global data shows

in Port News 01/11/2024

Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub fell by 5.5% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

  • Stocks stood at 2.01 million metric tons, and fell because of slower imports and stronger inland demand as buyers there accelerated their stockbuilding ahead of winter, Insight Global’s Lars van Wageningen said.
  • Gasoline stocks fell by less than 1% to 1.09 million tons as exports picked up, he added.
  • Jet fuel inventories, meanwhile, were down over 9% to 921,000 tons on limited imports from Asia, Wageningen said.
    Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×