ARA gasoil stocks fall more than 5%, Insights Global data shows

Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub fell by 5.5% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Stocks stood at 2.01 million metric tons, and fell because of slower imports and stronger inland demand as buyers there accelerated their stockbuilding ahead of winter, Insight Global’s Lars van Wageningen said.

Gasoline stocks fell by less than 1% to 1.09 million tons as exports picked up, he added.

Jet fuel inventories, meanwhile, were down over 9% to 921,000 tons on limited imports from Asia, Wageningen said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Barbara Lewis)