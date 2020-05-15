ARA Gasoline stocks drop by 5%- Insights Global

Gasoline stocks held inindependent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub dropped by 5% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed, as exports rose to east of Suez, the United States and West Africa.

Inventories of all other products also dropped. Gasoil stocks dropped by 3% as the demand up the Rhine River picked up week on week, said Insights Global’s Lars van Wageningen.

Exports of jet fuel increased to the United Kingdom after weeks of no trade, signalling that the partial ease of lockdowns had already had an impact on the market, van Wageningen said.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes) 14/05/2020 07/05/2020 16/05/2019 Gasoline 1,291 1,365 802 STK-GL-ARA Naphtha 445 503 251 STK-NAF-ARA Gasoil 2,442 2,518 2,653 STK-GO-ARA Fuel oil 1,743 1,745 1,148 STK-FO-ARA Jet fuel 769 833 754 STK-JET-ARA Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline France, Spain, UK China, Med, Port Said, USA, West Africa Naphtha Algeria, Russia, UK none Gasoil Russia, USA UK Fuel oil Denmark, Finland, Arab Gulf, Med, Italy, Russia, UK Denmark Jet fuel None UK

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)