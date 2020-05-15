Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / ARA Gasoline stocks drop by 5%- Insights Global

ARA Gasoline stocks drop by 5%- Insights Global

in Port News 15/05/2020

Gasoline stocks held inindependent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub dropped by 5% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed, as exports rose to east of Suez, the United States and West Africa.

Inventories of all other products also dropped. Gasoil stocks dropped by 3% as the demand up the Rhine River picked up week on week, said Insights Global’s Lars van Wageningen.

Exports of jet fuel increased to the United Kingdom after weeks of no trade, signalling that the partial ease of lockdowns had already had an impact on the market, van Wageningen said.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)
    
              14/05/2020  07/05/2020  16/05/2019  
 Gasoline     1,291       1,365       802         STK-GL-ARA
 Naphtha      445         503         251         STK-NAF-ARA
 Gasoil       2,442       2,518       2,653       STK-GO-ARA
 Fuel oil     1,743       1,745       1,148       STK-FO-ARA
 Jet fuel     769         833         754         STK-JET-ARA
 
              Incoming cargoes         Outgoing cargoes
 Gasoline     France, Spain, UK        China, Med, Port
                                       Said, USA, West
                                       Africa
 Naphtha      Algeria, Russia, UK      none
 Gasoil       Russia, USA              UK
 Fuel oil     Denmark, Finland,        Arab Gulf, Med,
              Italy, Russia, UK        Denmark
 Jet fuel     None                     UK

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software