ARA gasoline stocks drop by 9% on strong transatlantic exports

Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub fell by almost 9% in the week to Thursday, according to data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

Gasoline inventories dropped as exports to the United States and Latin America picked up, while local production remained low and imports to the region was subdued, Insights Global’s Lars van Wageningen said.

Naphtha stocks dropped by 12% as demand in petrochemicals remained stable and there were no incoming cargoes, van Wageningen said.

Gasoil inventories also dropped by 5%.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes) 02/07/2020 25/06/2020 04/07/2019 Gasoline 1,252 1,373 1,124 STK-GL-ARA Naphtha 503 569 231 STK-NAF-ARA Gasoil 2,614 2,766 2,934 STK-GO-ARA Fuel oil 1,533 1,502 1,210 STK-FO-ARA Jet fuel 944 920 808 STK-JET-ARA Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline France, Italy, Russia, Arab Gulf, Canada, Sweden, UK Caribbean, Mexico, USA, West Africa Naphtha Russia, UK none Gasoil Saudi Arabia, France, MED, UK, West Singapore, USA Africa Fuel oil Finland, France, MED, West Africa Poland, Russia Jet fuel UAE UK

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)