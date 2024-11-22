ARA gasoline stocks rise 7.5% w/w, Insights Global data shows

Recent News

  

in Port News 22/11/2024

Gasoline stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose by 7.5% in the week to Thursday to their highest in almost a year, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Gasoline stocks stood at 1.25 million metric tons as exporters stocked up ahead of shipping fuel out of the region to the United States and West Africa, Insight Global’s Lars van Wageningen said.

Gasoil stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, declined by 2% to 2.37 million tons due to strong demand in inland markets up the Rhine river, Wageningen said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Evans)

