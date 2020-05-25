ARA jet stocks at 3-yr high on rising imports, low demand – Insights Global

Jet fuel stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub have risen nearly 10% in the past week to their highest in more than three years, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed on Friday.

Jet stocks, which stood at 845,000 tonnes, rose on persistently weak demand and rising imports from the Mideast Gulf, Insights Global’s Lars van Wageningen said.

Gasoil stocks rose by 5.5% to 2.57 million tonnes, a 4-month peak, despite higher demand from inland locations as imports to the hub increased, he added.

Fuel oil stocks dropped by 4% on rising exports from the hub, with the arbitrage to Singapore opening up.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes) 22/05/2020 14/05/2020 23/05/2019 Gasoline 1,388 1,291 937 STK-GL-ARA Naphtha 471 445 213 STK-NAF-ARA Gasoil 2,577 2,442 2,561 STK-GO-ARA Fuel oil 1,672 1,743 1,116 STK-FO-ARA Jet fuel 845 769 778 STK-JET-ARA Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline France, Mediterranean, China, Suez for Russia, Spain, UK orders, U.S., W. Africa Naphtha Algeria, Russia, UK None Gasoil India, Norway, Russia, UK Saudi Arabia Fuel oil Italy, Norway, Poland, Caribbean, Malta for Russia, U.S. orders, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, W. Africa Jet fuel Saudi Arabia, UAE UK

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Jan Harvey)