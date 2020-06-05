ARA oil product stocks hit new record high – Insights Global

Total oil product stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose by 3% to nearly 7.3 million tonnes in the past week, a record high, according to data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

Gasoline stocks rose around 8% to a record high of 1.4 million tonnes, on slowing exports and high downstream imports into the hub, Insights Global’s Lars van Wageningen said.

Gasoil stocks were up 5.5% to 2.75 million tonnes, the highest since mid-October, as exports up the Rhine to Germany and Switzerland slowed, with storage tanks there getting full, Wageningen said.

Weekly ARA stocks (in ‘000 tonnes)

04/06/2020 28/05/2020 06/06/2019

Gasoline 1,406 1,302 1,081 STK-GL-ARA

Naphtha 517 569 221 STK-NAF-ARA

Gasoil 2,755 2,611 2,741 STK-GO-ARA

Fuel oil 1,745 1,688 1,063 STK-FO-ARA

Jet fuel 870 910 744 STK-JET-ARA

Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes

Gasoline Estonia, France, Med, Mexico, U.S.

Russia, Spain, UK

Naphtha Algeria, France, Russia None

Gasoil India, Russia, Saudi UK

Arabia

Fuel oil Baltics, Italy, Norway, Med, West Africa

Sweden

Jet fuel UAE UK

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Mark Potter)