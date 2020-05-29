ARA oil product stocks hit record high – Insights Global

Total oil product stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose by nearly 2% to over 7 million tonnes in the past week, a record high, according to data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

All oil product stocks rose, except for gasoline, with jet fuel and naphtha also hitting record highs, the data showed.

Jet fuel stocks rose around 8% on continued imports into the hub and very weak demand, Insights Global’s Lars van Wageningen

said. The rise was also attributed to some tankers that had been awaiting near the hub finally discharging, he added.

Naphtha stocks rose by nearly 21% amid a lack of local demand from the petrochemicals sector, Wageningen added, but noted that less product was coming out of local refineries that are in maintenance including Total’s Zeeland plant.

Gasoil stocks rose by over 1% as demand from inland locations dropped compared with the previous week, and as tanks at those inland locations begin to fill. Fuller tanks in the region were also slowing down the discharging of tankers and causing congestion, Wageningen added.

Gasoline stocks fell by around 6% amid an uptick in exports to the United States and West Africa.

Fuel oil stocks were up around 1% as imports into the hub rose.

Weekly ARA stocks (in ‘000 tonnes)

28/05/2020 22/05/2020 31/05/2019

Gasoline 1,302 1,388 840 STK-GL-ARA

Naphtha 569 471 186 STK-NAF-ARA

Gasoil 2,611 2,577 2,807 STK-GO-ARA

Fuel oil 1,688 1,672 1,094 STK-FO-ARA

Jet fuel 910 845 751 STK-JET-ARA

Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes

Gasoline France, Italy, Spain, Puerto Rico, U.S.,

UK W. Africa

Naphtha Algeria, Russia, UK None

Gasoil Mediterranean, Poland, UK, W. Africa

Russia, Saudi Arabia

Fuel oil Black Sea, France, Mediterranean, Port

Germany, Russia Said for orders

Jet fuel Mideast Gulf, Italy, UK

South Korea

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar)