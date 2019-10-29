Aramco Trading wins tender to lift 550,000 T of naphtha from MOH in 2020

Recent News

  

29/10/2019

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco trading has won a term tender to buy around 550,000 tonnes of naphtha throughout 2020 from Greek refiner Motor Oil Hellas, three trading sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the tender, Aramco would lift a 60,000 tonne cargo of naphtha roughly every month and a half, one of the traders said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova in Moscow, Seng Li Peng in Singapore and Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Editing by Mark Potter)

