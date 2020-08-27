Aramco’s cash squeeze may delay, not derail its marriage with Reliance

Aramco’s cash squeeze may delay, not derail its marriage with RelianceSaudi Aramco’s move to spend cautiously may have raised doubts on whether the company will progress with their China refinery investment plan, but analysts told S&P Global Platts the oil giant will continue to pursue its ambitions to take a stake in India’s Reliance Industries in its push to expand its presence in the South Asian nation.

However, with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent oil price crash, any final decision on the joint venture could take much longer than anticipated and may not be free of hurdles and tough re-negotiations, although there is little chance that the planned tie-up will completely fall apart, analysts added.

A joint venture with Reliance will guarantee a stable channel for crude at a time Aramco is sticking to its plans to increase its maximum sustained production capacity to 13 million b/d, from 12 million b/d.

But as Aramco aims to pick up projects selectively, they may put their ambition for a stake in another planned Indian west coast refinery — which they had aimed to jointly build with state-run refiners — on the back burner since the project has been facing numerous delays.

“As the west coast project is facing severe delays and is unlikely to materialize anytime soon, Aramco has set its eyes on Reliance’s oil-to-chemical business,” said Sri Paravaikkarasu, director for Asia Oil at Facts Global Energy. “While the partnership is undoubtedly a prolific one, one could easily imagine the road to fruition is not easy.”

Paravaikkarasu further added that it made economic sense to integrate an existing refinery fully with petrochemicals and Aramco would continue pursuing the opportunity with Reliance despite the challenges COVID-19 has created.

IMMEDIATE CASH RETURNS

Sources had told Platts recently that Saudi Aramco may have dropped its plan to be a part of a $10 billion joint project to build a greenfield 300,000 b/d refining and petrochemical complex in northeast China, raising questions about its investment strategy for the rest of Asia in a changing energy landscape.

Aramco had signed the deal with China’s North Industries Group (Norinco) and Panjin Sincen to form Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Co. in February 2019.

“With COVID-19 sending the oil market into a tailspin, Aramco’s earlier strategies will be re-evaluated,” Paravaikkarasu said.

Some analysts believe that for Aramco, Reliance, which runs of one of the most modern refining projects in the world, would still be one of the best bets in Asia.

“While the China investment would have seen cash returns after a very long time, a stake in Reliance means Aramco will see cash returns immediately,” said a source close to the matter.

Under the terms of the original deal, Saudi Aramco would have paid an implied $15 billion for a 20% stake in the oil-to-chemicals division, to which Reliance assigns an enterprise value of $75 billion, including debt.

“India is an attractive place for investors such as Saudi Aramco to seek a foothold in its refining and petrochemical sectors, especially if it can get to supply crude as part of the deal,” said Lim Jit Yang, advisor for oil markets at S&P Global Platts Analytics. “However, current low oil prices and poor refining margins, coupled with expected change in consumer behavior over the longer term, could prompt Saudi Aramco to revise its investment focus and strategies.”

A senior industry source tracking the deal in India added, “Aramco has just completed a huge acquisition in SABIC. For another big stake purchase in Reliance, they will surely take longer to decide.”

Aramco in June completed the share acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) from the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, for a total purchase price of Riyal 259.125 billion.

“I am confident Aramco’s venture with Reliance will not be derailed, although it may face some delays.” added the senior industry source.

STRONGER CRUDE FOOTPRINT

Sumit Pokharna, vice president at Kotak Securities, said a deal with Reliance would provide Aramco once of the best opportunities to tap a market for their crude, as they face competition from Iraq and United States in India.

“We think that Aramco’s deal with Reliance will go through, although we might see some sweetening of the deal because of the change in sentiment for oil. Either the valuation might be reduced or alternatively, if the valuation remains the same, Aramco might ask for something more,” Pokharna added.

Saudi Arabia was the second-largest supplier of crude oil to India in the January-June period, shipping 18.97 million mt of crude and having a market share of 19%. Iraq retained the top spot with shipments of 24.93 million mt in the same period and accounting for a market share of 25%, while the US supplied 5.96 million mt and had a market share of 6%, according to data from GAC Shipping (India) Pvt Ltd.

In addition to Reliance, Saudi Aramco has committed to taking a stake in the planned west coast refinery being jointly built by Indian Oil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has also signed an agreement to take a stake in that project.

Officials in charge of the project — which would have a refining capacity of 60 million mt/year — have said they were hopeful the project will move ahead. But analysts have said the project was far from taking off.

Some senior oil sources in India said that Aramco might also be keeping an eye for a stake in India’s state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, in which the government is keen to divest majority of its stake.

