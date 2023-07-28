ArcelorMittal cuts steel demand forecast

ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, “delivered a strong set of financials”, it said on Thursday after reporting higher than expected second-quarter earnings.

The group said global steel demand excluding China is expected to grow by between 1% and 2% this year, down from a previously forecast range of 2-3% owing to increased U.S. interest rates and weak construction activity in Europe.

The Luxembourg-based company reported second-quarter core profit of $2.6 billion, half of the year-ago figure and slightly higher than the average forecast of $2.5 billion in a company poll.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marine Strauss Editing by Kim Coghill and David Goodman )