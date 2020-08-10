ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests UAH 55.7 mln in repair of boiler No.4 of HPP No.2

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invested UAH 55.7 mln in repair of steam boiler No.4 of HPP No.2. The repair lasted five months. During this period, they replaced economizer coils of the boiler and superheater, pipelines, compensators of air-cooler pots, control and shut-off valves of feeding unit with installation of executive units (gates, motors, valves).

Additionally, separation units on large and small drums of this aggregate, boiler gas ducts, draft system (flue-gas fans and air fans), examined flowmeters for blast furnace gas, coke gas, and natural gas, and shut-off valves were repaired.

Implementation of this energy-saving project allowed to reduce specific fuel rate of boiler No.4 from 0.194 ton of reference fuel/Gcal of reference fuel to 0.168 ton of reference fuel/Gcal of reference fuel.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih operates three heat and power plants, which are equipped with 11 high pressure steam boilers in total.

The company continues to modernize its energy infrastructure. The next steps is to renovate boiler No.7 of HPP No.3.

Source: ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih PAT