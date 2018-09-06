Arctic Route: an historic milestone for SOGET and S)ONE

On September 6th, at the Radicatel Terminal which is located between Le Havre and Rouen, the specialised vessel COSCO MV TIAN EN completed the first maritime voyage between China and France via the new Arctic route. In the presence of Mrs Gao, Minister Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Gastinne, Vice-President of the Normandy Region, welcomes this historic first, demonstrating the attractiveness and competitiveness of the port and logistics system of the Seine corridor. With the complete processing of the ship AND goods under S)ONE, this premiere also represents a new milestone for SOGET.

The digitalisation of the ship begins even before its arrival at the terminal thanks to the interoperability with Open Rives, the river information system of the Grand Port Maritime de Rouen. At the same time, all procedures related to the import of wind turbines from Shanghai are handled with S)ONE in partnership with the French Customs and private actors such as the freight forwarder and broker SEALOGIS. Its president, Christophe Buisson, has emphasized in his speech the importance of the efficient digitisation of all operations on such a specialised vessel.

For COSCO Shipping France, HAROPA’s strategic connectivity is essential in the global transport and logistics scheme that the Chinese government is initiating with its new Arctic maritime policy and the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI). Hervé Cornède, CEO of SOGET, points out this first experience with these words: ” Collaborative work pays off! With the French customs and the whole port and logistics community of the Seine axis, S)ONE demonstrates that digital technology eases and secures such an operation on heavy packages and on a specialised vessel “.

Source: SOGET