Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Twelve And Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Ardmore Shipping Corporation yesterday announced results for the twelve months and three months ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights and Recent Activity

Reported a net loss of $6.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 or $0.18 loss per basic and diluted share, which includes $6.5 million in respect of loss on the sale of the Ardmore Seamariner and unrealized losses on derivatives; earnings adjusted for these costs (see Adjusted earnings in the Non-GAAP Measures section) are $0.5 million, or $0.02 Adjusted earnings per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $22.9 million, or $0.69 loss per basic and diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Reported Adjusted EBITDA (see Non-GAAP Measures section) of $57.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $53.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Reported a net loss of $19.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 or $0.59 loss per basic and diluted share, which includes $6.4 million in respect of loss on the sale of the Ardmore Seamariner; loss adjusted for these costs (see Adjusted loss in Non-GAAP Measures section) of $13.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 or $0.39 Adjusted loss per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net income of $1.9 million, or $0.06 earnings per basic and diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Reported Adjusted EBITDA (see Non-GAAP Measures section) of $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $17.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

MR tankers earned $15,650 per day overall and $15,993 for Eco-design MRs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 while chemical tankers earned $14,332 per day for the period. MR tankers earned $9,436 per day overall and $9,603 for Eco-design MRs for the three months ended December 31, 2020 while chemical tankers earned $10,916 per day for the period.

In December 2020, Ardmore agreed to terms for the sale of the Ardmore Seamariner, a 2006-built 45,726 Dwt Eco-mod MR Tanker, which was sold for $10.0 million and delivered to the buyer on January 14, 2021.

Repurchased 98,652 shares under Ardmore’s new share repurchase plan in the fourth quarter of 2020, at a weighted-average price of $2.91 per share.

Completed the previously announced $10.0 million loan facility for the Ardmore Seafarer with Iyo Bank, Japan. The facility has a duration of five years and is priced at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.25%.

Ardmore expects to publish its first annual Progress Report on February 15, 2021, presenting what Ardmore has accomplished over the past year on matters relating to environment, social progress and governance and setting out its approach to supporting the global energy transition and the decarbonization of the shipping industry.

Anthony Gurnee, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

During 2020, the product tanker market experienced its most extreme period of volatility in many years. During the first half, MR charter rates rose to record highs, peaking at $77,000 per day, while the second half saw charter rates reach new lows as the pandemic impacted oil demand and cargo volumes. Overall, despite the pronounced weakness in the fourth quarter, we are pleased to report a profitable year, with adjusted earnings of $0.5 million, eco-design spot MR performance of $15,990, and year-end cash at $58 million.

MR charter rates so far in the first quarter have risen noticeably from fourth quarter lows, from $9,600 / day to $11,700 / day, driven by modest economic recovery and winter market activity. Our chemical tankers performed well on a relative basis in the fourth quarter, earning $10,900 / day; we expect chemical tanker performance to improve over the course of 2021, given the high correlation of demand to global GDP growth. Overall, we remain cautious about the first half of 2021, but believe the second half will bring rapidly improving market conditions and set the stage for a full recovery driven by above-trend demand growth and constrained product tanker supply growth.

Beyond the immediate post-pandemic recovery, we believe product tankers will experience continued overall demand growth to the end of the decade, with global economic growth and refinery developments away from points of consumption more than offsetting the initial impact of the energy transition; however, we expect the energy transition to put a significant damper on tanker supply as new regulations such as EEXI accelerate the phase-out of inefficient vessels, resulting in a tight market.

As we look forward to a brighter future for the tanker market and opportunities in the energy transition, we must not forget the challenges and hardships the ongoing pandemic presents, most of all for our seafarers, but also our shore staff in lockdown and in travel-related quarantine on our behalf. We acknowledge their sacrifices and want to thank them sincerely for their perseverance and professionalism.

Source: Ardmore Corporation