Ardmore Shipping expands presence in Singapore to support energy transition plan

Ardmore Shipping has announced that it is expanding its presence in Singapore this year. Due to its global business and operations, Ardmore is formulating a more geographically balanced senior management team to serve the needs of its customers and partners.

As part of this change, Mark Cameron, Ardmore’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), is relocating from Ireland to Singapore where, in addition to his ongoing responsibilities as COO he will also assume the role of Managing Director of Ardmore Shipping Asia and one of his key areas of focus will be further business development opportunities in Singapore and the Far East. Mark will also be working closely with Gerald Tan, General Manager of Ardmore’s Singapore office to strengthen our local brand across a wide range of diverse interests.

Anthony Gurnee, Ardmore Shipping CEO, commented: “This is an important step for Ardmore to strengthen our senior management presence in Singapore and the Far East and we are all very pleased that Mark will be leading this development given his extensive expertise and commitment to Ardmore Shipping. This is an exciting new era for Ardmore Shipping, and we look forward to demonstrating what this change can offer our international customers and colleagues.”

Mark Cameron, COO and new Managing Director of Ardmore Shipping Asia added: “Moving out to Singapore is an exciting prospect for myself and for Ardmore Shipping. Singapore is a global centre of innovation for sustainable shipping and decarbonisation and reflects the values of our business to the core. This will support our efforts to engage with stakeholders in the region regarding our Energy Transition Plan and grow our presence in a location which inspires innovation, development and sustainable progress. Personally, this is a fantastic opportunity and I look forward to really accelerating our growth in the east.”

Singapore is a vital shipping hub and market for Ardmore and for its customers, as demonstrated by Ardmore’s longstanding presence and the size of its Singapore-based team. Mark Cameron will be formally relocating in Q4 2022.

Source: Ardmore Shipping