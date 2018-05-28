Are Banks Back into Shipping Finance? The outlook for 2018 and beyond

2017 was a year in which market sentiment, especially in the dry market, showed some improvement. In addition, global economic growth and international trade continued to grow at a robust pace approaching 4% p.a. overall. With the slowdown in new vessel deliveries across a number of sectors, the improved sentiment allowed for some cautious optimism among banks. For a small number of banks, it presented the opportunity to continue their growth and increase market share, whilst for others the opportunity to reduce or sell large parts of their loan portfolios. At the same time, yoy loan provisions started to fall. The above changes have impacted to an extent on the 2017 Bank Research © but they are expected to impact more fully in the forthcoming end 2018 research.

It is becoming apparent that the impact on the total number of those banks, which are either downsizing or leaving shipping, is beginning to run its course and will be a reduced factor henceforth. Problem loan portfolios and loan provisions have also started to reduce. It is very encouraging to note that as bank loan margins are attractive and bank loan demand is high, a number of banks have either commenced lending into Greek shipping or have started to increase their commitments. The new banks are either based in Europe e.g. Bank of Cyprus, Hellenic, Amsterdam Trade Bank, M&M, Corner Bank and others or are local banks, primarily in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Dubai. It should be noted that Orix, which have until recently been a leasing financier has commenced, selectively, to lend to top Greek names, on a traditional bank loan basis.

Whilst it remains difficult to forecast future Greek ship finance numbers, it is safe to say that a slowdown in the rate of decline in Greek ship finance lending is expected to commence in the next couple of years. In the event that more shipping segments show improved market prospects, it is well possible that Greek shipping shall start to grow, once again, supported to a large extent by the further growth of Far East lenders. Bank lending terms continue to be strict and lending criteria high. Still, traditional bank lending represents the least expensive source of finance (except for export finance, in most cases).

With demand for loans far outstripping supply, as evidenced by the continuous growth in the Greek owned fleet, it is not surprising that other forms of finance have become increasingly popular among owners. Leasing has become the main choice of many small to medium owners, even though Chinese leasing companies prefer larger transactions. The lending ratios of such leasing companies are more aggressive than the 50% – 60% offered by banks and often exceed 70%. The increased risk is reflected in higher costs, which normally exceed bank finance costs by 1% – 2% and do commit owners to long-term transactions. However, as timing of purchases is of paramount importance to Greek owners, the extra cost is absorbed into the vessel’s acquisition cost.

Lastly, we have witnessed increased interest by Japanese leasing companies, especially for Japanese newbuildings. Such terms are not dissimilar to banking terms. Private equity funds have not only increased their presence in providing investment funds to Greek owners by Petrofin Bank Research© – www.petrofin.gr May 2018 30 sharing in projects but also in offering finance. Their terms are normally high e.g. 9% – 12% per annum, including fees and the cost of funding. In compensation, such funds tend to be swifter in providing their approval, more flexible, allow for longer lending profiles and provide higher finance margin ranging from 50% – 70% of vessel values, depending on the client. The number of such funds (both investment and finance) has multiplied and their interest is currently more focused on second hand vessels.

The Norwegian KS market and the Norwegian investment and finance market has continued to support owners and Greek names have often figured in Norwegian deals. This market has increasingly become more opportunistic and less yield oriented, emphasizing those relative sectors, which offer enhanced recovery potential. Greek banks are clearly committed to Greek shipping as one of the very few sectors in which they can provide their full range of services and build up quality client relationships. Despite the Greek economic difficulties and the high levels of nonperforming loans (the vast majority outside Greek shipping), these banks have nurtured their Greek clients and have increased their lending. As Greek banks and the Greek economy’s prospects shall hopefully improve, so will Greek bank lending, in years to come.

In conclusion, shipping market prospects appear to be stabilizing and, in some sectors, improving. This will further propel Greek interest in acquiring more newbuildings and second hand vessels and the enhanced appetite will result in more bank finance and non-bank finance being used. The deleterious prospects of a tariff war and the economic effects of increased sanctions on Iran, Russia and possibly other countries, do appear to dampen hopes of a strong increase of international trade, which is expected to remain, according to analysts and the IMF, at approximately 3.5% per annum. As usual, it will be the supply position and newbuilding orders that will impact on the shipping markets. Thus far, the overall shipping fleet is growing at levels commensurate with the rise of demand but this may easily change. We need to also highlight the rise in US interest rates to higher levels e.g. 5-year swap at over 3% p.a. This is a worrisome trend that will adversely impact on vessel breakeven costs. Lastly, the risk / reward of bank ship finance appear to be improving. A more stable international financial climate for banks, coupled by enhanced prospects in shipping, is expected to result in more banks becoming willing to lend into the Greek market. This is a welcome development and prospect.

Source: Petrofin Bank Research