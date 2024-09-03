Are buoyant dry bulk markets bracing for fourth quarter iron ore angst?

The summer has been upbeat but tight monetary policy and bearish steel indicators suggest a bumpy landing in a normally positive quarter

London and Singapore, 2 September 2024. Cash-rich dry bulk shipowners returning from their summer vacations have enjoyed markets characterised by remarkable stability, with spot rates trading in atypically narrow ranges.

Fleet dynamics have seen exceptionally low levels of vessel scrapping – July posted another multi-month low – and deliveries remain steady at just under 3m dwt per month.

Though dry bulk markets remain supported well into Q3, signs of potential softness are creeping in, with both Capesize and Panamax rates starting to trend lower in the past few weeks.

Ahead of what often turns out to be a bumper quarter for volumes and rates, the sector must price in the impact of monetary policy – in particular whether long-expected cuts in interest rates will be enough to arrest a broader economic slowdown.

While a loosening of financial conditions should serve to support activity and incremental commodity demand, this will come against a backdrop of somewhat weaker sentiment indicators with Manufacturing PMI readings turning down across most major economies in the last two months.

In its August HORIZON Dry Bulk month report, Maritime Strategies International notes that against potential optimism from lower interest rates to come, price action in the iron ore market has been flashing warning signs. Prices have dropped about 10% since the start of the month and are now 30% lower than at the start of the year.

With the freight market highly leveraged to iron ore flows (the largest dry bulk commodity), the response by suppliers will be critical. While it is possible that lower prices of iron ore will only result in the scaling back of higher-cost iron ore producers including domestic Chinese ore, the clear indications of stress in the iron ore market are something that the freight market will need to grapple with for some time.

“While steel demand in China has been underwhelming for some time thanks in part to the malaise in domestic property, the market seemed focused on the potential for fresh government support measures,” said Plamen Natzkoff, Associate Director, MSI. “With confidence in a rapid recovery of construction activity now seemingly lost, the apparent oversupply in the market with persistent weakness in China’s steel output and bulging iron ore stockpiles is now reflecting into a sharply lower iron ore price.”

Source: Maritime Strategies International (MSI)